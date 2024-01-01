Bill Gates Rings in New Year with Jigsaw Puzzle and Reflections

As the world bid farewell to 2023, Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, ushered in the New Year in his quintessential way: meticulously piecing together a jigsaw puzzle. On the eve of 2024, Gates posted a snapshot on Instagram, capturing a serene moment by the fireplace, the unfinished puzzle underlining his intent to bid adieu to the year on a note of completion.

Bill Gates: The Puzzle Enthusiast

A lover of puzzles and mind-stimulating activities, Gates’ past interviews and shared personal moments have often underscored his passion for these cognitive exercises. In a previous chat with PEOPLE, Gates, with his then-wife Melinda Gates, discussed his fondness for puzzles, a sentiment that seems to have remained unchanged over the years.

Family Time: A Year-End Reflection

This update on his New Year’s Eve pursuit was followed by Gates’ annual year-end blog post, a heartfelt reflection on the importance of family time. He expressed joy in observing his children, Jennifer, Rory, and Phoebe, evolve into insightful individuals. Gates recollected a touching moment when he shared the stage with his youngest, Phoebe, at a Goalkeepers event organized by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Phoebe, a 21-year-old Stanford University student, has been leveraging her family’s prominence to advocate for various causes.

Embracing Grandparenthood and New Perspectives

In 2023, Gates experienced a new milestone: becoming a grandfather. His eldest daughter, Jennifer, welcomed her first child, a girl. Gates spoke of his newfound perspective and his renewed determination to shape a better world for his granddaughter and future generations.

Speculation Around Personal Life

The Microsoft co-founder has also been seen in the company of Paula Hurd, the widow of Oracle CEO Mark Hurd. This interaction has sparked speculation about their relationship, which entered the public domain two years post Gates’ divorce from Melinda, after 27 years of marriage.