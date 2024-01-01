en English
Lifestyle

Bill Gates Rings in New Year with Jigsaw Puzzle and Reflections

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 6:36 pm EST
Bill Gates Rings in New Year with Jigsaw Puzzle and Reflections

As the world bid farewell to 2023, Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, ushered in the New Year in his quintessential way: meticulously piecing together a jigsaw puzzle. On the eve of 2024, Gates posted a snapshot on Instagram, capturing a serene moment by the fireplace, the unfinished puzzle underlining his intent to bid adieu to the year on a note of completion.

Bill Gates: The Puzzle Enthusiast

A lover of puzzles and mind-stimulating activities, Gates’ past interviews and shared personal moments have often underscored his passion for these cognitive exercises. In a previous chat with PEOPLE, Gates, with his then-wife Melinda Gates, discussed his fondness for puzzles, a sentiment that seems to have remained unchanged over the years.

Family Time: A Year-End Reflection

This update on his New Year’s Eve pursuit was followed by Gates’ annual year-end blog post, a heartfelt reflection on the importance of family time. He expressed joy in observing his children, Jennifer, Rory, and Phoebe, evolve into insightful individuals. Gates recollected a touching moment when he shared the stage with his youngest, Phoebe, at a Goalkeepers event organized by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Phoebe, a 21-year-old Stanford University student, has been leveraging her family’s prominence to advocate for various causes.

Embracing Grandparenthood and New Perspectives

In 2023, Gates experienced a new milestone: becoming a grandfather. His eldest daughter, Jennifer, welcomed her first child, a girl. Gates spoke of his newfound perspective and his renewed determination to shape a better world for his granddaughter and future generations.

Speculation Around Personal Life

The Microsoft co-founder has also been seen in the company of Paula Hurd, the widow of Oracle CEO Mark Hurd. This interaction has sparked speculation about their relationship, which entered the public domain two years post Gates’ divorce from Melinda, after 27 years of marriage.

Lifestyle
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

