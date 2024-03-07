Big Oak Ranch Launches Ascend Village: Empowering Transition for Youth in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – In an inspiring move towards supporting young adults in transition, Big Oak Ranch has unveiled Ascend Village, a pioneering neighborhood designed to facilitate the shift from adolescence to adulthood for those raised on the ranch. Situated conveniently near Highway 280 in Birmingham, the facility boasts 52 bedrooms, exclusively available to youth aged 18-24 who are pursuing further education in college or trade schools. Brodie Croyle, CEO of Big Oak Ranch, highlighted Ascend Village as not just accommodation but a 'launching pad' for the future of these young adults.

Foundation for Independence

Ascend Village is more than just a place to live; it's a comprehensive program aimed at equipping its residents with essential life skills for a seamless transition into independence. The curriculum, meticulously designed by the ranch's dedicated staff, covers critical areas such as money management, job preparation, and the art of building meaningful relationships. Brodie Croyle emphasized the importance of not only securing a first job but also possessing the skills to thrive in it, underscoring the holistic approach taken by Big Oak Ranch in preparing their youth for life's challenges.

A Promise Fulfilled

Ascend Village represents the culmination of a five-year vision and a broader commitment that has been at the heart of Big Oak Ranch for over five decades. Ascend Lead Guide, Kelli Croyle, reflected on the ranch's enduring promise to its children: to love, to be truthful, and to remain steadfast in their support. The realization of Ascend Village embodies the tangible expression of 'sticking with you until you're grown,' a philosophy that has guided the ranch in nurturing countless young lives over the years.

Looking Ahead

As Ascend Village opens its doors, Brodie and Kelli Croyle are optimistic about the impact this initiative will have on the lives of their youth. By providing an environment that encourages self-sufficiency and personal growth, they believe Ascend Village will serve as a powerful springboard, propelling the young adults towards a bright and independent future. The emphasis on choice and self-determination is a testament to the Croyles' belief in the potential of every individual who enters Ascend Village, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing journey of Big Oak Ranch to foster resilience and success among its residents.