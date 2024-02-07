Bidding Farewell to the Past: Olneyville N.Y. System Wieners Sign Goes on Auction

The pieces of the iconic sign from the Olneyville N.Y. System Wieners restaurant are now up for grabs on the global auction platform, eBay. With the bidding slated to close on February 13, history enthusiasts from around the world are invited to own a piece of this rich heritage.

A Piece of History at Stake

These signs have been a part of the restaurant's history since 1954, when it relocated to its current address at 18 Plainfield St. The starting bid for each of the four pieces was a modest $100. However, the significance of these items quickly drove the prices up, with bids now ranging between $500 and $2,200.

The Road to Auction

The signs were taken down in 2021 due to structural weakness and rust. The old neon, glass, wiring, and transformers were removed, leaving only the panels. The restaurant owner, Greg Stevens, decided to auction these pieces after realizing they couldn't be restored. In their place, a new sign resembling the original has been erected, paying homage to the restaurant's storied past.

Serving the Community

In a noble gesture, the net proceeds from the auction will be directed to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank. This move amplifies the importance of the auction, making it not just a historical event, but also a charitable cause. The signs are available for local pickup, and shipping can be organized at the buyer's expense.

Stevens explained his decision to sell the pieces, stating that he wanted others to enjoy this piece of history. With this auction, he has created a unique opportunity for people to connect with the past while contributing to a good cause.