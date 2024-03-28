Bhad Bhabie's $6K Nobu Malibu Birthday Bash: Celebrating 21 with Seafood, Liquor, and Cakes

Turning 21 is a milestone in anyone's life, and for rapper Bhad Bhabie, born Danielle Bregoli, it was an occasion marked with an extravagant celebration. The young star chose the upscale Nobu Malibu for her venue, where she and her friends indulged in a lavish dinner that tallied up to a jaw-dropping $6,477. Fresh off the joy of becoming a new mom to daughter Kali Love, Bhabie's birthday dinner was not just a celebration of her legal adulthood but also a brief respite from her new motherly duties.

Extravagance on the Menu

The dinner at Nobu Malibu was nothing short of lavish, with Bhabie and her entourage spending $3,386 on an array of delectable seafood dishes, including oysters and lobster, among other Nobu staples. Embracing the full spectrum of adulthood, the group also splurged $2,415 on liquor, celebrating Bhabie's legal drinking age in style. The total bill, with taxes included, neared the $6.5K mark, highlighting the no-expense-spared nature of the celebration.

A Night to Remember

The celebration featured not one, but two birthday cakes, with Bhabie's boyfriend, Le Vaughn, and their friends singing 'Happy Birthday' in a heartwarming display of affection. Videos shared on Snapchat showcased the rapper's happiness as she blew out her candles, surrounded by loved ones. Despite the hefty bill, it was revealed that one of Bhabie's team members graciously covered the cost, ensuring the night was worry-free for the birthday girl.

Life Beyond the Party

Beyond the glittering celebration, Bhad Bhabie's birthday marks a significant chapter in her life. As a new mother and a multi-millionaire, Bhabie stands at a crossroads of personal and professional growth. The Nobu Malibu birthday bash is not just a testament to her financial success but also a celebration of life's new beginnings. As Bhabie embraces motherhood and another year of life, her story continues to evolve, promising more milestones and celebrations in the years to come.