Beverly Johnson Ties the Knot in Secret Las Vegas Wedding

Iconic supermodel Beverly Johnson, who made history as the first Black woman to grace the cover of U.S. Vogue in 1974, has revealed a secret: she has married her longtime partner, Brian Maillian. The revelation, made during an interview on Sirius XM’s ‘Sway in the Morning’, comes as a delightful surprise to many, given the couple’s discreet approach to their love life.

A Whirlwind Decision, an Unforgettable Ceremony

Johnson noted that the decision to marry was a spur-of-the-moment one, made just two days before her birthday on October 13. After expressing a wish to marry as a birthday gift, Maillian readily agreed. The wedding was a simple, beautiful ceremony, a stark contrast to Maillian’s initial desire for a grand wedding attended by about 1,500 guests. Johnson’s best friends played a critical role in organizing the wedding details, including the selection of a gorgeous chapel in Las Vegas.

From Engagement to Marriage: A Love Story Unveiled

Prior to their clandestine nuptials, the couple got engaged in July 2020, a development reported by PEOPLE. Johnson has repeatedly expressed that finding love, especially at her age, has been nothing short of miraculous. With Maillian, she found not just a partner but also someone who shared a similar life experience.

A New Chapter, A Deeper Bond

Reflecting on their marriage, Johnson stated that their relationship has ascended to a spiritual level. They cherish each moment together, including time spent with their grandchildren. At a recent public appearance at the Palm Springs International Film Awards, Johnson and Maillian made a fashionable statement, each complementing the other’s attire, showcasing their dynamic as a couple.