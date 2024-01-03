en English
Fashion

BetterMe’s Gym Wear and Equipment: A Review by Eve Rowlands and Narin Flanders

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:55 am EST
BetterMe's Gym Wear and Equipment: A Review by Eve Rowlands and Narin Flanders

When it comes to fitness, the right gear can make all the difference, and BetterMe, a brand synonymous with a popular workout app, now offers an array of gym wear and equipment designed to enhance home workouts. Fashion and beauty writer, Eve Rowlands, recently reviewed BetterMe’s offerings, giving potential buyers food for thought.

Style Meets Functionality

Rowlands praised BetterMe’s workout shorts for their high-waisted, thick band design, a feature she found to provide both support and comfort during workouts. ‘The shorts maintain their position admirably, without rolling down or riding up,’ she noted. The warm aubergine color of the set also caught her eye, adding a touch of chic to the workout ensemble.

The Criss Cross Front Top, while stylish, could potentially be tighter for high-intensity workouts, Rowlands pointed out. But for those who value style as much as functionality, the top’s design is a definite plus.

Equipment Designed for Home Workouts

Alongside gym wear, BetterMe also offers workout equipment tailored for the home environment. Narin Flanders from Mirror Choice tested some of BetterMe’s best-selling items and gave the Adjustable Weight Bands a thumbs up for their stylish design, comfort, and versatility across various exercises.

Flanders also gave a nod to the Pilates Toning Ring, appreciating not just the product but the guidance provided on the BetterMe website on how to use the equipment effectively. ‘It’s not just about selling products, but ensuring customers know how to use them for maximum benefit,’ Flanders noted.

A Christmas Sale and More

The review also mentioned a Christmas sale for BetterMe’s gym wear, making it a great time for those starting their fitness journey to invest in some quality workout gear. While the brand has received mixed reviews for its workout app, the gym wear and equipment have evidently found favor with reviewers.

In conclusion, BetterMe seems to be extending its ethos of fitness and health from its app to its gym wear and equipment, offering products that combine style, comfort, and functionality. With the guidance provided to use the equipment effectively, it seems like an endorsement for the brand by both Rowlands and Flanders.

Fashion Fitness Lifestyle
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

