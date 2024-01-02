en English
Fashion

Bethenny Frankel Ushers in 2024 with Stylish Vacation Photos

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:43 am EST
Bethenny Frankel Ushers in 2024 with Stylish Vacation Photos

As the new year dawned, Bethenny Frankel, a former star of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City,’ welcomed 2024 in a tropical paradise, sharing a series of glamorous photos on Instagram. Demonstrating her flair for style and her comfort in her own skin, Frankel, 53, showcased various chic swimsuits that perfectly encapsulated her confidence and positive approach to aging.

Bathing in Sunshine and Style

One of the shared images featured the reality TV star lounging on a beach wearing a black halter bikini adorned with gold chains. Complementing her beachwear, she donned a large sunhat, a gold necklace, and hoop earrings. Another snapshot showcased her in a vibrant one-piece swimsuit with ruffled details and a cutout. A selfie of Frankel holding a cocktail in sync with her bathing suit color and scenic shots of the ocean and palm trees further painted the picture of her idyllic vacation.

Embracing Aging with Grace

Frankel, who has always been vocal about aging positively, likened it to fine wine and expressed comfort and satisfaction with her own body. This positive attitude shone brightly in her photographs as she confidently displayed her toned physique. Her posts, which were accompanied by the caption ‘Rolling into 2024 lighter, brighter, more settled…,’ highlighted her optimistic mindset as she embarked on the new year.

Sparkling New Year Celebrations

Frankel also celebrated New Year’s Eve in style, sharing pictures of herself in a sparkling silver mini dress. Her fiancé, Paul Bernon, joined the festivities, adding to the glamorous shots. The couple, who began dating in 2018, had a brief separation in 2020 but reconciled in 2021 and announced their engagement. Frankel, a mother to a daughter with ex-husband Jason Hoppy, has previously expressed her preference for not formalizing her relationship with Bernon through marriage, underlining her contentment with her life as it is.

Fashion Lifestyle
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

