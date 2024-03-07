Bethany Lutheran and Community United Methodist Churches Host Charitable Spring Feasts

Bethany Lutheran Church and Community United Methodist Church are set to welcome the spring season with their annual charitable dining events, inviting community members to partake in sumptuous meals for a cause. Bethany Lutheran's Palm Sunday Brunch and Community United Methodist's ham dinner aim to gather funds for community projects, offering a blend of spiritual nourishment and community service.

Feasting for Fellowship and Charity

Bethany Lutheran Church, located at 1201 Dubuque St., has announced its Palm Sunday Brunch, a tradition that follows the 10:30 a.m. worship service. The brunch, starting around 11:30 a.m., will serve an array of breakfast favorites including waffles, scrambled eggs, and bacon. Meanwhile, Community United Methodist Church at 101 Baker St., Sergeant Bluff, is preparing for its ham dinner event on Sunday, March 24. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., attendees can enjoy a hearty meal featuring ham, au gratin potatoes, and a selection of vegetables along with a salad bar and dessert. Both events are open to the public, with donations encouraged through a free-will offering system.

Engaging the Community in Giving

The events are more than just about the food; they represent the churches' efforts to engage with the community and support local projects. The Methodist Women sponsor the ham dinner at Community United Methodist Church, highlighting the role of church organizations in fostering community spirit and philanthropy. The free-will offerings collected at these events are earmarked for various charitable endeavors, demonstrating the churches' commitment to giving back to the community.

A Tradition of Sharing and Caring

Both churches have a long history of hosting these meals, which have become cherished community events. They not only offer an opportunity for fellowship among congregants and visitors alike but also embody the churches' missions of service and outreach. As these gatherings continue to evolve, they serve as a reminder of the power of community and the impact of collective goodwill.

As spring ushers in a season of renewal, Bethany Lutheran Church and Community United Methodist Church invite the community to join them in a tradition that celebrates faith, food, and the spirit of giving. These events are not just about raising funds; they are about strengthening bonds within the community and supporting those in need. Through their continued dedication to these causes, the churches hope to inspire others to contribute and participate in making a difference, one meal at a time.