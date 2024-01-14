en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

Best Shampoos for Curly Hair: A Comprehensive Review

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:42 am EST
Best Shampoos for Curly Hair: A Comprehensive Review

Curly hair, with its unique needs and challenges, sets a high bar for haircare products. Unlike straight hair, it struggles to distribute natural scalp oil (sebum) evenly, which can lead to dryness and potential breakage. Consequently, the best shampoos for curly hair must cleanse gently, without stripping away these vital oils. Queen Adrienne Monroe, the founder of Red Carpet Curls, emphasizes this very point, noting the stark contrast between the requirements of curly and straight hair. Monroe warns against the use of harsh sulfates in shampoos, a common ingredient that can exacerbate dryness in curly hair.

Testing the Best: A Rigorous Evaluation

A team from PEOPLE painstakingly evaluated 31 shampoos over a six-week period, prioritizing ingredient quality, cleansing effectiveness, nourishing capability, and product texture, smell, and efficacy. The best performers not only enhanced hydration and reduced frizz but also managed not to weigh down curls, a critical consideration for products targeting this hair type.

The Standouts: Hyaluronic Acid, Squalane, and Coconut Oil

Among the top performers, one shampoo was singled out for its inclusion of hyaluronic acid and squalane. Known for their moisturizing properties, these ingredients made the product suitable for all curl types. Another standout contained coconut oil, an ingredient lauded for its ability to soften curls and enhance definition.

Real World Results: Bouncy, Hydrated Curls

The shampoos’ real-world effects were also closely scrutinized. Users reported improved curl hydration and bounciness and noted a significant reduction in frizziness. However, the evaluation didn’t stop at performance. The team also delved into ethical concerns surrounding animal testing. While L’Oréal, for example, doesn’t conduct such testing, it does sell in China, where animal testing is mandated by law. However, the brand is actively working towards eliminating this practice.

0
Fashion Lifestyle
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Fashion

See more
5 mins ago
The Royal Sisters: A Comparative Study on Princess Mary of Denmark and Kate Middleton
Princess Mary of Denmark, a commoner from Australia, is poised to ascend to the Danish throne in a week, drawing many parallel lines with the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton. Both princesses, originating from middle-class families, share resemblances in their fashion choices, public roles, and motherhood. They’ve attracted admiration in their respective countries and have
The Royal Sisters: A Comparative Study on Princess Mary of Denmark and Kate Middleton
Christian Louboutin and Swarovski Set the Fashion Tone for 2024
21 mins ago
Christian Louboutin and Swarovski Set the Fashion Tone for 2024
Christina Aguilera's Style Transformation: From Casual Chic to Sultry Promoter
24 mins ago
Christina Aguilera's Style Transformation: From Casual Chic to Sultry Promoter
Gaurav Khanna Arrested: A Cautionary Tale of Deceit in the Modelling Industry
14 mins ago
Gaurav Khanna Arrested: A Cautionary Tale of Deceit in the Modelling Industry
Jenner Sisters' Playful Comparison Game and Kylie's New Romance
20 mins ago
Jenner Sisters' Playful Comparison Game and Kylie's New Romance
Federico Cina's Fall 2024 Collection: A Viral Blend of Drama and Minimalist Design
21 mins ago
Federico Cina's Fall 2024 Collection: A Viral Blend of Drama and Minimalist Design
Latest Headlines
World News
Sexologist Debunks 'Wait-10-Dates' Myth: Advocates Self-Awareness in Relationship Pursuit
55 seconds
Sexologist Debunks 'Wait-10-Dates' Myth: Advocates Self-Awareness in Relationship Pursuit
Iowa Caucuses: A Crucible for Presidential Hopefuls
4 mins
Iowa Caucuses: A Crucible for Presidential Hopefuls
Imran Khan Admits Minimal Involvement in Party Candidate Selection for Upcoming Elections
4 mins
Imran Khan Admits Minimal Involvement in Party Candidate Selection for Upcoming Elections
Top 5 Diets to Consider in 2024 for a Healthy Lifestyle
5 mins
Top 5 Diets to Consider in 2024 for a Healthy Lifestyle
CPIM Leader Dhar Dipsita in Religious Confrontation: Hindu Resident Assaulted in Rampurhat
5 mins
CPIM Leader Dhar Dipsita in Religious Confrontation: Hindu Resident Assaulted in Rampurhat
Alter's Unyielding Spirit Evident in Narrow Defeat to Westminster Academy
6 mins
Alter's Unyielding Spirit Evident in Narrow Defeat to Westminster Academy
Former WRU Director Craig Maxwell's 780-Mile Walk to Raise £1M for Cancer Research
6 mins
Former WRU Director Craig Maxwell's 780-Mile Walk to Raise £1M for Cancer Research
Trump Holds Key Lead in Iowa GOP Caucus: Latest Poll
6 mins
Trump Holds Key Lead in Iowa GOP Caucus: Latest Poll
Sir Keir Starmer Clarifies Stance on UK Military Action
6 mins
Sir Keir Starmer Clarifies Stance on UK Military Action
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
2 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
2 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
3 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
4 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
9 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
9 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
10 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
10 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
10 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app