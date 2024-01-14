Best Shampoos for Curly Hair: A Comprehensive Review

Curly hair, with its unique needs and challenges, sets a high bar for haircare products. Unlike straight hair, it struggles to distribute natural scalp oil (sebum) evenly, which can lead to dryness and potential breakage. Consequently, the best shampoos for curly hair must cleanse gently, without stripping away these vital oils. Queen Adrienne Monroe, the founder of Red Carpet Curls, emphasizes this very point, noting the stark contrast between the requirements of curly and straight hair. Monroe warns against the use of harsh sulfates in shampoos, a common ingredient that can exacerbate dryness in curly hair.

Testing the Best: A Rigorous Evaluation

A team from PEOPLE painstakingly evaluated 31 shampoos over a six-week period, prioritizing ingredient quality, cleansing effectiveness, nourishing capability, and product texture, smell, and efficacy. The best performers not only enhanced hydration and reduced frizz but also managed not to weigh down curls, a critical consideration for products targeting this hair type.

The Standouts: Hyaluronic Acid, Squalane, and Coconut Oil

Among the top performers, one shampoo was singled out for its inclusion of hyaluronic acid and squalane. Known for their moisturizing properties, these ingredients made the product suitable for all curl types. Another standout contained coconut oil, an ingredient lauded for its ability to soften curls and enhance definition.

Real World Results: Bouncy, Hydrated Curls

The shampoos’ real-world effects were also closely scrutinized. Users reported improved curl hydration and bounciness and noted a significant reduction in frizziness. However, the evaluation didn’t stop at performance. The team also delved into ethical concerns surrounding animal testing. While L’Oréal, for example, doesn’t conduct such testing, it does sell in China, where animal testing is mandated by law. However, the brand is actively working towards eliminating this practice.