Best Friends Animal Society Rings in Puppy Bowl with Week of Free Adoptions

In a spirited celebration of Puppy Bowl XXI, Best Friends Animal Society is ringing in a week of complimentary pet adoptions. This initiative, spanning from February 7 to February 14, is heart-set on finding nurturing homes for pets just in time for Valentine's Day. The event is slated to take place at their Pet Lifesaving Centers, and in Salt Lake City, a unique "tail"gate party is scheduled for February 11, replete with a vegan nacho bar and exciting giveaways.

Aligning with Puppy Bowl XX Airing

This adoption drive coincides with the much-anticipated air of Puppy Bowl XX. The event, recognized for featuring adoptable pets, is projected to precipitate a surge in adoption rates. Julie Castle, the CEO of Best Friends Animal Society, fervently encourages individuals to opt for adoptions from local shelters or rescue groups, instead of procuring pets from breeders or pet stores.

Featuring Sonny, a Former Stray Puppy

An additional highlight of the Puppy Bowl includes Sonny, a former stray puppy. This little champion, an alumnus of Best Friends New York City, is currently enjoying life with a foster family. His story serves as a beacon of hope for other strays looking for a forever home.

Addressing Overcrowding in Shelters

The organization underscores the pressing need for adoption, citing that shelters and rescue groups across the country are grappling with being at or over capacity. To facilitate the adoption process, information on Best Friends-affiliated shelters nationwide can be found on their website. The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is just one of the many partners teaming up with Best Friends for this campaign. Adoptions from this shelter come with a comprehensive package which includes spay or neuter surgery, all age-appropriate vaccinations, a microchip, and a voucher for a free wellness exam with a participating veterinary clinic.