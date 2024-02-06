Bernie Taupin's Unplanned Visit to Lincoln Hotel Suite Named After Him

In a heartwarming turn of events, internationally acclaimed songwriter Bernie Taupin, best known for his creative partnership with pop icon Elton John, graced the suite named after him at The Castle Hotel in Lincoln. The visit to his namesake suite was an unexpected addition to his documentary filming schedule, which aims to shed light on the life of the 73-year-old lyricist.

Unexpected Visit to the Honorary Suite

Originally from Owmby-by-Spital in Lincolnshire, Taupin's roots remain a focal point in his ongoing documentary. The Castle Hotel, famed for dedicating its luxurious suites to Lincolnshire's eminent figures, had recently crowned a suite as the 'Taupin Suite'—a gesture that serendipitously coincided with Taupin's arrival. The crew unearthed this tribute during their hotel booking process, and Taupin, upon hearing the news, was reportedly overjoyed.

Engaging with Hotel Staff and Patrons

During his brief stay, Taupin not only savored the hotel's delectable beef ribs but also spent precious time interacting with hotel staff. He shared insights into how his Lincolnshire upbringing shaped his lyrics and generously autographed a book for Paul Catlow, the hotel's co-owner.

A Lasting Impression

Co-owner of the hotel, Saera Ahmad, expressed her intention to honor Bernie Taupin as a distinguished individual from Lincolnshire, whose roots are often overlooked. Taupin's stay, though brief due to early wrap-up of filming, left an indelible imprint. He charmed the hotel staff with his affability and before his departure to London, made sure to revisit the bar, thereby leaving behind a trail of memorable moments.