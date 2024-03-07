Bermuda Zoological Society Revolutionizes Aqua Camp Registration with New Lottery System

For the 2024 Aqua Camps, the Bermuda Zoological Society (BZS) is introducing a significant change in its registration process, shifting to a lottery system from the previous 'first come, first served' model. This innovative approach is designed to democratize access to the highly sought-after marine science camp, addressing concerns from parents regarding the stress and difficulty associated with securing a spot for their children under the old system. Stephanie Toro, the BZS education officer, highlighted the feedback from parents as a key driver for this transformative move.

Creating Equal Opportunities

The new lottery system is set to create more equitable access to the Aqua Camps, allowing families more flexibility in planning and giving every child an equal chance to attend. This change not only aims to alleviate the stress associated with the registration process but also responds to the high demand for the camp's immersive marine science courses. By introducing a lottery, BZS hopes to welcome a more diverse group of young marine enthusiasts, including those who were previously wait-listed or unable to register in time.

Registration for the lottery will open on March 15 and close on March 25, with parents and guardians notified of their child's selection by April 9. This timeline provides ample time for families to consider their summer plans without the pressure of immediate registration upon announcement. To participate in the lottery, BZS memberships must be current, ensuring that the process remains within the community of supporters of the Bermuda Aquarium, Museum & Zoo. For further details on camp schedules and activities, BZS encourages interested parties to visit their website or reach out to Hollyanne Shirley, the education administrator.

Expanding to Meet Demand

In addition to implementing the lottery system, Aqua Camp will increase its capacity to accommodate more children, reflecting the program's popularity and the growing interest in marine science education among Bermuda's youth. This expansion is a testament to the camp's success in inspiring the next generation of marine biologists, conservationists, and environmental stewards. The BZS's proactive approach to registration reform and capacity increase demonstrates a commitment to inclusivity and educational excellence.

As the Bermuda Zoological Society embarks on this new chapter for Aqua Camps, the introduction of the lottery system promises to make marine science education more accessible and less stressful for families. This innovative approach could serve as a model for other programs facing similar challenges, emphasizing the importance of equitable access to educational opportunities. With the changes in place, BZS looks forward to a summer of discovery, learning, and fun for Bermuda's young marine enthusiasts, fostering a deeper connection with the island's unique marine environment.