Bermuda National Trust's 2025 Calendar Contest: Capturing the Island's Flora and Fauna

Bermuda's Flora and Fauna in Focus: The Bermuda National Trust's 2025 Calendar Contest

The Bermuda National Trust (BNT) has announced its annual calendar contest for 2025, inviting photographers from around the world to capture the enchanting flora and fauna of the island. This year's theme is a celebration of Bermuda's natural beauty, following the successful 2024 calendar which showcased the island's architectural heritage.

Open to both amateur and professional photographers of all ages, the contest aims to bring together a diverse collection of perspectives on Bermuda's unique ecology. Last year's contest received over 200 submissions, and the BNT hopes to build on that success with an equally engaging 2025 calendar.

A Celebration of Natural Beauty

Bermuda's flora and fauna are as vibrant as its history, with the island playing host to a rich tapestry of life. From the delicate Bermuda cedar to the vibrant hibiscus, the island's flora paints a mesmerizing picture of resilience and beauty.

The island's fauna is equally captivating, with species like the Bermuda skink and the longtail bird adding their unique charm to the island's landscape. The BNT's calendar contest is an opportunity for photographers to capture these natural wonders and share them with the world.

Creativity and Originality in the Spotlight

Submissions to the BNT's calendar contest will be judged on creativity, originality, and the effective portrayal of the theme. Photographers are encouraged to explore the island and find new ways to showcase its natural beauty.

The winning entries will be featured in the BNT's 2025 calendar, while the People's Choice winner will receive a cash prize of $500. This recognition not only serves as a testament to the photographer's skill but also helps raise awareness about the importance of preserving Bermuda's natural heritage.

A Fundraiser for Conservation

The BNT's calendar contest is more than just a celebration of photography; it's also a crucial fundraiser for the trust's conservation efforts. The sale of the calendar helps support the BNT's mission to protect and promote Bermuda's natural and cultural heritage for future generations.

The charity also acknowledges the support of local businesses that sponsor the calendar pages each year. Their contributions play a significant role in ensuring the success of the contest and the ongoing work of the BNT.

Photographers interested in submitting their work should review the detailed guidelines provided by the BNT. Submissions should be in specific digital formats and sent to the provided email address along with the photographer's contact information. The deadline for submissions is March 1, 2024.

As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, it's essential to preserve the unique beauty of places like Bermuda. The BNT's calendar contest is a reminder that every image, every story, and every effort counts in the fight for conservation.

In a world where the natural and the digital often blur, the BNT's calendar contest stands as a testament to the enduring power of photography. It's not just about capturing a moment; it's about preserving a legacy for future generations.

So, grab your cameras, explore the island, and help tell the story of Bermuda's flora and fauna. Your image could be the one that inspires others to protect and cherish this unique corner of the world.