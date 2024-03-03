Benvenuti Program in Vicenza: Bridging Cultures with Italian Gastronomy for Army Newcomers

The Italian Cultural Integration Army Program, affectionately known as 'Benvenuti,' combines social, cultural, and gastronomic traditions to welcome newcomers to Vicenza, Italy. This innovative initiative seeks to ease the transition for military personnel and their families, providing them with a tangible taste of Italian culture.

Welcoming with Warmth and Cuisine

At the heart of the Benvenuti program is the offering of a freshly cooked traditional Italian meal on the participants' first day. "ACS is proud to help all newcomers successfully transition into the culture of this beautiful country and alleviate the stressor associated with moving to an unfamiliar country," commented U.S. Army Garrison Italy ACS Division Chief Jolly Miller. In February, participants were treated to a Risotto with Porcini mushrooms, prepared by Mr. Giulio Rigodanzo, a professional deeply rooted in Italian traditions and the Installation Sponsorship Liaison at the garrison.

Cultural Integration through Gastronomy

The choice of meal and the involvement of local professionals like Rigodanzo are deliberate. These efforts not only introduce newcomers to Italian cuisine but also to the broader cultural practices, such as foraging in the Alps. "I wanted to share the tradition of foraging wild mushrooms, which is deeply rooted within the Italian and European culture," Rigodanzo explained, highlighting the importance of cultural integration programs in preparing inbound personnel to adapt to their new environment.

Building Community and Understanding

The program has been well-received by participants, with many expressing their appreciation for the opportunity to meet new people and learn about Italian culture in a hands-on manner. "This morning, the hospital tour downtown Vicenza was very informative, and the Italian lunch was great," shared Joshua Zola, a recent participant. The initiative closes with remarks from USAG Italy Commander Col. Scott Horrigan, who emphasized the program's role in introducing military families to the cultural aspects of living in Italy.

As the Benvenuti program continues to foster cultural understanding and support for Army families stationed overseas, its success lies in its ability to combine practical information with the experiential learning of Italy's rich culinary and social traditions. By doing so, it not only aids in the transition of newcomers but also enriches their overseas experience, making their time in Italy as rewarding as possible.