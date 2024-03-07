Bengaluru Women Bikers Rally for Inclusion, Igniting The Future is SHE Campaign

Bengaluru is gearing up for an exhilarating International Women's Day celebration, with a unique twist this year. About 30 women bikers are set to hit the road early Saturday morning, initiating a powerful statement on gender inclusion and the role of women in society. This event is part of the larger The Future is SHE campaign, organized by The Times of India in collaboration with She for Society, Bike Saviours, and Bharat on Wheels. The rally starts from South End Circle police station and culminates at Forum South Bangalore Mall, setting the stage for a day filled with inspiration and empowerment.

Empowerment on Two Wheels

The rally, kicking off at 7am, is not just a ride but a roar for equality and a testament to the strength and determination of women. Participants, donning helmets and revving engines, will traverse through the city, drawing eyes and sparking conversations about women's empowerment and the breaking of traditional gender roles. This event symbolizes a step towards shattering stereotypes, with the bikers' journey embodying the path towards a more inclusive society.

Inspiring Inclusion in Retail

Following the rally, the Forum South Bangalore Mall will play host to a series of interactive activities beginning at 4pm, including fun quizzes and challenges. The highlight of the afternoon is a panel discussion titled "Inspiring Inclusion in the Retail Industry," scheduled from 6pm to 7pm. Esteemed panellists such as Lisa Mukhedkar, Sneha Prabeen, Vachana Shetty, Mala Dhawan, and Tapasaya Das will share insights on the contributions and challenges faced by women in the retail sector. This session aims to shed light on the importance of creating inclusive spaces in industries traditionally dominated by men.

Celebration of Spirit and Talent

The day's events will be rounded off with a live performance by the all-women band, Kanya, celebrating the spirit of womanhood through music. This performance is not just entertainment but a statement on the power of women in creative industries, further emphasizing the day's theme of inclusion and empowerment. Attendees will leave not only entertained but also inspired, carrying with them the message of The Future is SHE campaign.

As the sun sets on this eventful day, the echoes of the revving engines, the insights from the panel discussion, and the melodies of Kanya will linger, reminding us of the continuous journey towards gender equality. This Women's Day celebration in Bengaluru is more than just a day's affair; it's a beacon for future generations of women leaders, signaling that the path to empowerment and inclusion is paved with determination, dialogue, and the unyielding spirit of womanhood.