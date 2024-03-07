Ben Crump to Headline Bethel A.M.E.'s Social Justice Worship in Pompano, March 10

Bethel A.M.E. Church in Pompano sets the stage for a significant event in the realm of social justice and community empowerment, with its upcoming 'Community & Social Justice' Worship Celebration. Scheduled for Sunday, March 10, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., this service will not only underline the church's commitment to societal change but will also feature the influential civil rights attorney, Ben Crump, Esq., as the Guest Speaker.

Scriptural Foundation and Vision

Under the leadership of Rev. Dr. Eddy Moise, Jr., Bethel A.M.E. Church anchors its social justice initiatives in the profound scriptural mandates of Proverbs 31:8-9. This passage, which calls for advocacy on behalf of the voiceless and the destitute, serves as the cornerstone for the church's mission in the community. Dr. Moise emphasizes that true social justice is Christ-Centered and intentionally transformative, aiming to extend God's care and concern for the wellbeing of all community members.

A Platform for Change

The inclusion of Ben Crump, renowned for his legal battles in defense of civil rights and against racial injustice, signifies the church's dedication to not just discussing social justice, but actively participating in the fight against inequity. This worship service is positioned as a rallying point for the community, offering both spiritual upliftment and a call to action. The church anticipates that Crump's presence and message will inspire and mobilize attendees towards greater community involvement and advocacy.

Community Engagement and Impact

This event is more than a worship service; it's a beacon for community engagement, inviting individuals from various backgrounds to come together in a shared commitment to justice and equity. Bethel A.M.E. Church envisions this celebration as a catalyst for ongoing dialogue and action within the community, fostering a more inclusive and compassionate society. Attendees are encouraged to join in fellowship, reflecting the church's belief in the power of unity and collective action to bring about substantive change.

As Bethel A.M.E. Church prepares to host this pivotal event, the anticipation grows not only for the spiritual enrichment it promises but also for the potential societal impact it harbors. With Ben Crump's participation highlighting the church's dedication to social justice, this worship celebration stands as a testament to the power of faith communities to influence and effect positive change in society. It beckons to all who believe in the cause of justice to stand together, speak out, and be a transformative force in the world.