Belong Chester: An Intergenerational Community Transforming Lives

In the heart of the United Kingdom, a unique community is transforming the lives of its residents. Belong Chester, an innovative intergenerational community, has designed an environment where the elderly and young children coexist daily, fostering relationships and reaping mutual benefits. This approach, inspired by similar communities that originated in Japan in the 1970s, is being scrutinized by academics across nine universities to understand its potential physical and mental health advantages.

The Intergenerational Bond: A Win-Win

At the heart of this initiative is a nursery and a care home that have been seamlessly integrated into a single complex. Each day, toddlers and the elderly participate in activities together, creating an atmosphere of warmth, companionship, and mutual respect. The elderly residents, including those grappling with dementia, have the opportunity to bond with the children. This interaction has shown positive effects, such as increased happiness and improved appetite among the children.

Safety and Consent: A Priority

While fostering these bonds, care is taken to ensure both safety and consent. Residents are asked daily if they welcome the young visitors, ensuring their comfort is prioritized. Furthermore, the elderly are never left alone with the children, ensuring a safe and secure environment for all.

Community Living: Beyond the Elderly and Children

The community at Belong Chester is not just restricted to its residents. Open to the public, it features amenities like a bistro and a hairdresser, making it a vibrant hub for social interaction. This open environment helps the elderly feel more connected and less isolated. Meanwhile, the children learn empathy and compassion through their interactions with older individuals facing a variety of challenges. The success of Belong Chester stands as a testament to the power of intergenerational living and its potential to enhance the lives of both the young and the old.