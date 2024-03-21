Bella Hadid's $700 Morning Routine Sparks Viral Trend and Health Debate

Bella Hadid recently took to TikTok to share her elaborate 10-step morning routine, quickly turning it into a viral sensation. The model meticulously detailed her use of various wellness products, including sea moss gel and a series of supplements, with the entire regimen costing upwards of $700. Amidst the fascination, however, health experts have raised concerns over potential risks associated with some of the promoted items, igniting a broader debate on wellness practices.

Decoding Bella's Morning Ritual

Hadid's video offers a peek into her morning, beginning with herbal tinctures and a gut support liquid, followed by a cocktail of about 13 pills and vitamins. She integrates green juice and Planted Seeds Gold Sea Moss Gel into her routine for immune support, alongside Fulvic Detox liquid and Liquid Ionic Trace Minerals for additional health benefits. Her regimen extends beyond ingestibles, including the application of essential oils and the spiritual practice of burning sage, all before starting her day. The model's routine underscores her commitment to wellness, leveraging a mix of traditional and modern practices to maintain her health and vitality.

Health Experts Weigh In

The viral routine has not only captivated fans but also caught the attention of health professionals. Concerns specifically focus on the sea moss gel, a product highlighted for its immune support benefits. Experts warn about the potential thyroid issues linked to excessive iodine intake from sea moss, underscoring the importance of moderation and awareness of individual health needs. This critique opens up a larger conversation about the regulation and safety of wellness supplements, emphasizing the need for consumer education and caution in adopting internet-famous health routines.

Wellness in the Spotlight

The dialogue surrounding Hadid's routine reflects a growing interest in wellness, signaling a shift towards preventive health measures and self-care practices. It also points to the influence of celebrities in shaping health trends, for better or worse. As Hadid prepares to launch her wellness brand Ôrəbella, her routine offers a glimpse into the values and products that may define her company. Meanwhile, the debate it has sparked serves as a reminder of the complexities surrounding wellness culture, urging individuals to approach trendy health practices with a critical eye.

While Bella Hadid's morning routine has mesmerized many with its glimpse into a supermodel's wellness practices, it simultaneously opens up important discussions on health, celebrity influence, and the responsibility of wellness brands. As the conversation unfolds, it becomes clear that the intersection of wellness, celebrity culture, and consumer behavior continues to evolve, shaping how society approaches health and self-care in the digital age.