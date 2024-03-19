Bella Hadid Reveals Extreme 10-Step Morning Routine Involving 14 Vitamins, Sea Moss, and Sage

Fashion icon Bella Hadid recently took to TikTok to share her elaborate 10-step morning wellness ritual, leaving fans and the internet at large both intrigued and bewildered. The 27-year-old supermodel's routine includes ingesting 14 vitamins, consuming sea moss gel, partaking in essential oils shots, and engaging in a sage cleansing ritual. This revelation has sparked a flurry of reactions online, ranging from admiration to skepticism, especially considering Hadid's candidness about her health struggles, including a battle with Lyme disease.

Unpacking Bella's Wellness Regimen

Bella's video, which quickly amassed over 4.2 million views, showcases a meticulous routine aimed at optimizing her physical and spiritual well-being. Beginning with a cocktail of vitamins and supplements, Bella emphasizes the importance of internal health. Following this, she indulges in a green juice and sea moss gel, reputed for their detoxifying properties. The model's commitment to wellness extends to her environment, with a sage cleansing practice to purify her space, symbolizing a holistic approach to health. Additionally, Bella incorporates journaling and meditation into her routine, highlighting a dedication to emotional and mental well-being alongside her physical health.

The Viral Reaction and Beyond

The internet's reaction to Hadid's routine has been mixed, with some expressing awe at her dedication and others questioning the necessity of such an extensive regimen. Comments ranged from supportive accolades to humorous disbelief, reflecting the public's fascination with celebrity wellness practices. Bella's routine, while personal, taps into the broader discourse on wellness and self-care, prompting discussions about the practicality and accessibility of such practices for the average person. Amidst the buzz, Bella also hinted at a potential venture, Orebella, further fueling speculation and interest in her wellness philosophy.

Implications for Wellness Culture

Bella Hadid's viral wellness routine serves as a snapshot into the evolving landscape of health and self-care, particularly in the public eye. Her approach reflects a growing trend towards comprehensive wellness practices that encompass physical, emotional, and environmental health. While Bella's routine may seem extreme to some, it underscores the lengths to which individuals go to maintain their well-being in the face of health challenges. As the conversation around wellness continues to expand, Hadid's routine offers a point of reflection on the diversity of health practices and the personal nature of wellness journeys.