BELCO Ignites Creativity with 35th Annual Kite Safety Poster Contest for Young Students

In a sign that summer is only months away, Belco has launched its annual kite-safety poster competition. Krista Barnes, the company’s director of communications and sustainability, emphasized the dual focus of the event: promoting kite safety and fostering creativity among young students. "This is our 35th year of the Belco kite-safety campaign and poster competition and I encourage students to enter for the chance to win great prizes," Barnes stated, highlighting the competition's long-standing tradition and its educational purpose.

Empowering Creativity and Safety Awareness

The competition, aimed at Primary 1 and Primary 2 students, is not just about drawing; it's a creative exercise that doubles as an educational campaign on kite safety. Each participant is allowed one entry, with submissions due by Friday, March 15. The initiative not only allows children to express their creative ideas through art but also educates them on the importance of safe kite flying. Winners will be rewarded with toy and Belco vouchers, making the competition an eagerly anticipated event among students.

Prizes and Participation Details

All entries must be presented on an 8.5” x 11” paper, with options to either photograph or scan and email to communicationsbelco.bm, or physically deliver to Belco’s headquarters. The contest promises enticing prizes for the winners: a $500 toy voucher and a $500 Belco voucher for the best overall poster, and $250 toy vouchers for the most beautiful poster and best kite-safety message winners. The company has made participation easy, ensuring that each submission includes the child’s name, age, and school either in the email or on the back of the entry, fostering a transparent and fair competition.

Impact and Expectations

By engaging students in this creative exercise, Belco aims not only to highlight the importance of kite safety but also to celebrate the creativity of Bermuda's youth. The submissions, which are displayed in Belco's lobby, bring joy to staff and customers alike, transforming Belco’s headquarters into a gallery of youthful artistry and safety messages. As the deadline approaches, anticipation builds, with students and educators alike eager to see the innovative ways in which participants have combined their artistic talents with important safety messages. This contest, while fostering creativity, also plays a crucial role in educating Bermuda’s younger generation on the importance of safety while enjoying one of the island's popular summer activities.