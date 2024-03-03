Beitbridge's Unique Beauty: Mr and Miss Ugly Zimbabwe Crowned After 10-Year Hiatus

Last weekend, Beitbridge town buzzed with excitement as the unique Mr and Miss Ugly pageant made a grand return after a decade's break. The event, orchestrated by the Sundrive Coalition, unfolded at Sisterhood Gardens, featuring 20 contestants in a celebration of unconventional beauty. Peter Gumboreshumba, also known as Marabha, clinched the coveted title of Mr Ugly Zimbabwe, alongside Patience Muburuwayo, who was crowned Miss Ugly Zimbabwe, both winning significant cash prizes.

Advertisment

Reviving Tradition with a Modern Twist

The competition was deeply rooted in tradition, requiring participants to showcase their unique allure in three different outfits: casual wear, a chosen jersey, and formal attire. This year's event, however, went beyond aesthetics, aiming to uncover the essence of 'ugliness' beyond superficial factors. Despite the rigorous selection process, some contestants were disqualified for not fully embracing the event's spirit, highlighting the importance of authenticity in the competition.

Community Support and Gratitude

Advertisment

Event organizer, Honesty "Inno" Chenjerai, expressed immense satisfaction with the turnout and the competition's execution. The successful revival of the Mr and Miss Ugly pageant was made possible through the generous support of local sponsors and the community. Special thanks were extended to the directors at Sisterhood Gardens and Zero Bars, along with other local businesses and the event's dedicated panel of judges, who played a pivotal role in the day's success.

Looking to the Future

In looking forward, Inno expressed hope for increased female participation in the next year's pageant and invited potential sponsors to join in supporting this unique celebration of beauty. The Mr and Miss Ugly Zimbabwe pageant stands as a testament to the community's embracing of diversity and the redefinition of beauty standards, promising an even brighter future for this one-of-a-kind event.