Behati Prinsloo Offers a Glimpse into Family Life with Adam Levine and Their Kids

Model and mother of three, Behati Prinsloo, has captured hearts and headlines with a rare candid snapshot of her life as a parent. The 35-year-old recently posted a photograph on her Instagram featuring her 12-month-old son during a beach day. The child, whose father is Maroon 5's frontman, Adam Levine, is seen delightfully playing in the sand, while Prinsloo holds a drink and strikes a pose.

Embracing Parenthood

The photo shows the young child covered in sand, appearing to be in the throes of a carefree playtime. Prinsloo, looking relaxed, holds a glass beer bottle, a detail that sparked a variety of reactions from her more than 5.9 million followers. Despite the criticism from some, Levine reposted the image on his account, expressing his admiration for his wife by captioning it with a goat emoji, implying she is the 'greatest of all time.'

Experience with Childbirth

In a recent episode of 'The Mother Daze' podcast, Prinsloo candidly dished about her experiences with childbirth, including her decision to forgo an epidural and a water birth for her third child. She humorously recounted her insistence on staying dry during labor, a detail that further humanizes her experiences as a mother.

Family Moments

Earlier in the year, Prinsloo shared glimpses of her family life, including a trip to France where she posted images of her third-born and their family time at the Louvre. These snapshots serve to reveal a personal side of the celebrity couple's life and their experiences with parenting that often remain private. Levine and Prinsloo are known to be quite private about their kids, a decision likely influenced by the often unwarranted negative comments they receive online.