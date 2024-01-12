en English
Lifestyle

Beekeeping Buzzes to the Top: British Hobbies Trend for 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:45 pm EST
In a recent survey of 2,000 British adults, a fascinating shift in trending hobbies for 2024 has been revealed, with an emphasis on environmentally beneficial and outdoor activities. The study, orchestrated by Sky, reports a surge in interest for beekeeping, partly influenced by celebrity bee enthusiasts such as David Beckham, Beyoncé, and Scarlett Johansson.

The Celebrity Effect on Beekeeping

The rise of beekeeping as a hobby is not only attributed to celebrity influencers but also coincides with the release of the Sky Original film ‘The Beekeeper.’ The film features Jason Statham as a former operative of a secretive organization who engages in beekeeping as part of his character development. The film’s director, David Ayer, expressed hope that the film will boost interest in this hobby. This interesting blend of entertainment and hobbyism underscores the influence of popular culture in shaping our interests.

Unconventional Hobbies and Environmental Awareness

The survey also discovered that nearly half of the respondents are inclined towards more unconventional hobbies like creating bug hotels and maintaining bee boxes. Other activities gaining popularity include foraging, flower arranging, knitting, and pottery. This preference for unusual and active hobbies demonstrates a collective shift towards creative and nature-oriented pastimes.

Hobbies: A Pathway to Better Mental Health and a Better World

Participants in the survey acknowledged the positive impact these outdoor hobbies have on their mental health. Approximately 58% of those who favor outdoor hobbies believe they are beneficial for their mental well-being. Moreover, the study suggests that hobbies contributing to environmental conservation or community well-being are highly valued. A significant 71% of participants believe that such pursuits can lead to a better world. This trend indicates a growing awareness of the interconnectedness of personal well-being, community health, and environmental sustainability.

The survey results offer a glimpse into the evolving interests of Brits, showcasing a diverse range of hobbies, from beekeeping to stand-up comedy. As we navigate through 2024, it will be interesting to see how these trends shape our engagement with the environment, our communities, and ourselves.

