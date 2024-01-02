Becky Gibson: A Symbol of Resilience Amid Love, Trolls, and Grief

Becky Gibson, a name that has become synonymous with resilience and support, has been standing strong with her fiancé, former professional goalkeeper Shay Given. The couple, who first met in 2013, have weathered many storms together, including the online trolling that began soon after they went public with their relationship.

A Love Story Under the Spotlight

In the early days of their relationship, the couple met in the UK while Becky was working in PR. Their relationship quickly escalated to the public eye, and the couple faced a wave of online trolling. However, the negativity did little to deter them. Instead, they fortified their bond and continued to face the world together.

A Proposal and A Diamond Ring

In 2015, Shay proposed to Becky during a trip to Los Angeles. The glow of their engagement was seen at the Irish premiere of the Mrs Brown movie in Dublin, where Becky was spotted sporting a diamond engagement ring. While there’s no official confirmation of their marriage, the change of Becky’s surname to ‘Given’ on her Instagram account in 2021 hints at a possible private ceremony.

Families Merging Under Love

The couple welcomed their first child together in 2015. Shay, a doting father, also has two children from his previous marriage to Jane Cunningham, which ended in 2013 after a 12-year run. Despite the complexities of blending families, Becky and Shay have managed to create a harmonious family unit.

Support Through Grief

Recently, Becky has emerged as a pillar of support for Shay as he mourns the loss of his brother Kieran and uncle Ambrose, who passed away during Christmas of 2023. Her unwavering support during this challenging period is a testament to their bond, which has only grown stronger over the years.