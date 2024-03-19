Beauty Industry Advocates Push for Stricter Regulations Following Surge in Severe Injuries

After a Wellington mother suffered first and second-degree burns from an intense pulsed light (IPL) treatment, experts are calling for stricter industry regulation. The incident, which left the woman unable to hold her baby, has spotlighted the lack of professional beauty therapists and the urgent need for improved regulatory measures.

Advertisment

Industry Experts Demand Change

Julie Martin, chairperson of the NZ Board of Professional Skin Therapies, described the incident as one of the worst she has seen in her 40-year career. Martin's call for the beauty industry to fall under the Health Practitioners Competence Assurance Act is driven by an increase in severe injuries and a notable decline in training standards. With treatments evolving to involve more invasive procedures, the expertise of those performing them is under scrutiny. Martin has initiated a petition for more stringent regulation to ensure therapists are adequately trained, particularly for treatments like IPL.

Public and Professionals Raise Concerns

Advertisment

Both consumers and beauty therapists have voiced concerns about the lack of regulation within the industry. Ruth Nicholson, director of the New Zealand Laser Training Institute, highlighted that up to 80 percent of the industry might be unaware of the existing regulations under the Health and Disability Commissioner Act 1994. The recent incident has reignited discussions about the necessity for conversations between therapists and clients regarding treatment suitability, particularly concerning risks associated with treatments like IPL during summer.

Next Steps for Regulation and Safety

The call for industry-led regulation underscores the need for a collective effort to ensure public safety. With ACC reporting at least 39 claims for IPL-related injuries between 2018 and 2023, the real number of incidents could be higher due to underreporting. Experts urge those injured to seek medical advice and report their experiences to the Health and Disability Commission (HDC) for investigation. As the industry awaits potential regulatory changes, the emphasis remains on raising awareness and encouraging the reporting of injuries to advocate for a safer beauty therapy environment.