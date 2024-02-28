Bear Grylls Amplifies Gone Wild Festival Line-Up with Music, Adventure, and Inspirational Talks

Announcing an expanded roster for the Gone Wild Festival at Holkham Hall, Bear Grylls is set to bring a unique blend of music, adventure, and motivational speaking to Norfolk from August 8-11. Designed for families, the festival emphasizes outdoor activities such as camping, archery, and survival skills, alongside performances by artists like Example, Sam Ryder, and McFly. Inspirational speakers, including Sir Ranulph Fiennes and Joe Marler, will share their experiences, aiming to motivate attendees towards adventure and discovery.

Advertisment

Adventure Awaits: Activities and Experiences

With over 100 free experiences, Gone Wild Festival caters to adventurers of all ages. Attendees can engage in a variety of activities ranging from archery and abseiling to tree climbing and wild swimming. Unique attractions such as the Gone Wild commando course, axe and spear throwing, and survival skills workshops offer families the chance to bond over new challenges. The festival's location, Holkham Hall, provides a picturesque backdrop for these adventures, boasting thousands of acres of parkland ripe for exploration.

Star-Studded Evenings: Music and Entertainment

Advertisment

As night falls, the festival grounds will come alive with music from top headliners and support acts. Example, Sam Ryder, and McFly are set to headline the event, with additional performances by Scouting for Girls and Reef. The festival also offers a variety of daytime entertainment, including workouts with Mr Motivator, Horrible Histories, Brainiac Live, and 'live dinosaur' experiences. This eclectic mix of music and entertainment ensures there's something for every family member to enjoy.

Inspiring Minds: Speakers and Stories

Beyond the physical challenges and musical entertainment, Gone Wild Festival aims to inspire attendees through a series of talks from renowned adventurers and public figures. Bear Grylls, Sir Ranulph Fiennes, and Joe Marler, among others, will share their stories, offering insights into their extraordinary lives and adventures. These talks are designed to motivate, educate, and encourage families to embark on their own adventures, fostering a spirit of curiosity and resilience.

With tickets selling fast, the Gone Wild Festival promises an unforgettable experience for families seeking adventure, learning, and entertainment. The festival not only offers a chance for a digital detox in the great outdoors but also serves as a platform for personal growth and family bonding. As the UK's fastest-growing family festival, Gone Wild sets the stage for experiences that inspire and exhilarate, all within the stunning natural landscape of Holkham Hall.