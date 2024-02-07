Beaches Sandbox March Break Camp: A Feast of Fun for Kids

As the calendar flips to March, parents and caregivers are in search of engaging and entertaining activities to occupy their children's time during the annual March Break. One such opportunity presents itself in the form of the Beaches Sandbox March Break Camp. Nestled in the charming Beaches area, the camp offers a rich blend of activities tailored for children aged 5 to 10.

A Palette of Activities

The Beaches Sandbox March Break Camp prides itself on its diverse range of offerings. Camp days are filled with imaginative crafts, invigorating games, and outdoor adventures, ensuring each day is a treasure trove of fun and learning for children. From nurturing creativity through craft sessions to promoting physical fitness and team spirit through games and outdoor activities, the camp aims to create an enriching and enjoyable experience for each child.

Offsite Excursions: More than Just an Outing

The camp's appeal extends beyond onsite activities. Two special offsite excursions have been planned during the week. The first is a visit to The Fox Theatre, a beloved local cinema that offers a unique viewing experience. The second is a trip to Air Riderz, a popular indoor trampoline and climbing park. These outings, coupled with a pizza lunch, promise to add an exciting dimension to the camp experience.

Accessible and Affordable Fun

The Beaches Sandbox March Break Camp, running from March 11-15, operates seven-hour daily sessions, offering parents a reliable child care solution during the break. The camp is priced at $425 per child, but a 10 per cent sibling discount is available, making it a cost-effective option for families with more than one child. Recognizing that financial constraints should not hinder a child's access to enriching experiences, the camp also offers financial assistance options, opening its doors to a broader audience.