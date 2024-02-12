Bastrop, Louisiana: Reclaiming the City's Reputation After Being Named the Ugliest

Bastrop, Louisiana, the largest city in Morehouse Parish, has recently been given an unwelcome title: "The Ugliest City in the State" by Travel.Alot.Com. The travel website's controversial list, which highlights permanent eyesores like rundown homes and businesses, has sparked a heated debate among residents.

Advertisment

A City in Decline

Once a thriving hub of activity, Bastrop has seen its population dwindle by nearly 1,000 residents between 2000 and 2010. Former residents have expressed their disappointment, citing issues such as poor schooling, a lack of extracurricular activities for children, and the prevalence of drugs.

City planners and designers have also come under fire for their questionable decisions, which have resulted in an unflattering and chaotic cityscape. With strange western architecture and poorly maintained public spaces, it's no wonder that Bastrop has been deemed the ugliest city in Louisiana.

Advertisment

The Human Cost of Neglect

Beyond the aesthetic concerns, the decline of Bastrop has had a profound impact on its residents. Many feel that the city has been abandoned by its leaders, who have failed to address the pressing issues that have plagued the community for years.

"There's just nothing for kids to do here," says Sarah Johnson, a mother of two who recently moved away from Bastrop. "The schools are underfunded, and the parks are in disrepair. It's a sad situation."

Advertisment

Local business owner, Tom Davis, shares a similar sentiment. "I've been trying to keep my shop open for years, but it's getting harder and harder," he says. "The lack of investment in our city is driving people away, and it's killing small businesses like mine."

Hope on the Horizon?

Despite the grim outlook, some residents remain hopeful that Bastrop can turn things around. A new city council has been elected, and they have pledged to make improvements in infrastructure, education, and community engagement.

Advertisment

"We know that Bastrop has a lot of work to do, but we're committed to making this city a better place for everyone," says newly elected Mayor, Jane Smith. "We're going to focus on the root causes of our problems and work together to build a brighter future for our community."

As Bastrop grapples with its newfound infamy, the people who call it home are determined to reclaim their city's reputation. With new leadership and a renewed sense of purpose, there's hope that Bastrop can shed its ugly label and become a place that residents can be proud of once again.