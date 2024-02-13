Base Culture Launches Nutrient-Dense, Gluten-Free Simply Bread Line

Natural Bread Boldly Ventures into Shelf-Stable Category: Base Culture unveils its new Simply Bread line, a nutrient-dense, gluten-free, and fiber-rich option.

In the ever-evolving world of food production, one company is rewriting the rules of bread making. Base Culture, a trusted leader in natural frozen bread, has embarked on a new journey, entering the shelf-stable bread market with their latest innovation: the Simply Bread line. This new product line is poised to disrupt the industry with its commitment to clean, nutrient-dense, and gluten-free ingredients.

A Recipe for Success

The Simply Bread line boasts three wholesome varieties: Classic Sandwich, Hint of Honey, and Super Seed. These breads are meticulously crafted using a unique flour blend of tapioca, coconut, almond, chickpea, flax, and hemp. The result? A delicious, fiber-rich bread that offers 8g of fiber per slice.

But Base Culture didn't stop there. In a daring move away from industry norms, they replaced canola oil with coconut oil and refined sugar with a touch of honey. This careful balance of ingredients ensures a product that is not only healthier but also maintains the delightful taste consumers expect.

Innovative Packaging: A Fresh Approach

In their quest to reduce food waste, Base Culture has developed innovative stay-fresh packaging for the Simply Bread line. This thoughtful design keeps the bread fresh until it's ready to be enjoyed, addressing a common concern among conscientious consumers.

Expanding Horizons

The new Simply Bread line is now available at Whole Foods Market nationwide, retailing for $7.99. Base Culture's original Frozen Sliced Bread varieties are also widely accessible, certified gluten-free, grain-free, keto certified, and non-GMO.

As Base Culture continues to push boundaries and challenge traditional bread production, they remain steadfast in their commitment to offering premium-quality, better-for-you bread options. With the launch of the Simply Bread line, they're not just expanding their product range; they're redefining what it means to enjoy a slice of bread.

So, next time you're at Whole Foods Market, consider picking up a loaf of Base Culture's Simply Bread. It's more than just a step towards healthier eating; it's a leap into the future of bread.