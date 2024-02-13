Basant Panchami 2024: Celebrating the Divine Patroness of Knowledge and Wisdom in India

As the first day of spring unfolds, India awakens to a symphony of colors, music, and devotion. Basant Panchami, the vibrant festival dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the divine patroness of knowledge, art, and wisdom, is being celebrated across the nation today. The date, February 14, 2024, holds immense significance according to the Hindu calendar Drik Panchang.

A Celebration of Knowledge and Wisdom

Revered by students and scholars alike, Maa Saraswati is invoked to seek her blessings at the onset of new academic endeavors. The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, extended his heartfelt greetings to the people, emphasizing the importance of connecting with nature's beauty and imbibing the spirit of new energy.

The Festival's Vibrant Preparations

Preparations for Basant Panchami are in full swing, with markets across India brimming with Saraswati idols, yellow flowers, and traditional sweets. In Assam, devotees are thronging the markets to purchase idols of the goddess, while residents of Punjab are busy buying kites to take part in the joyous sky-filling tradition.

The Art of Idol Making: A Testament to Faith and Craftsmanship

Pappu Ram, a sculptor from Bihar, has been crafting Saraswati idols in Jalandhar for the past 35 years. Despite unfavorable weather conditions, his devotion and skill have ensured that all his creations, ranging from Rs 5500 to over Rs 60,000, have found their way into the homes and hearts of devotees.

As the sun sets on this auspicious day, let us reflect on the wisdom imparted by Maa Saraswati and strive to cultivate knowledge, appreciation for the arts, and a deeper understanding of the world around us. May the vibrant energy of Basant Panchami infuse our lives with hope, creativity, and the pursuit of wisdom.