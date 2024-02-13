Barrio Tacos + Tequila + Whiskey Opens Second Location in Columbia

A new culinary hotspot has arrived in the Midlands, as Barrio Tacos + Tequila + Whiskey opens its second location right here in Columbia. Situated on Devine St., the restaurant brings a vibrant energy and mouthwatering menu that is already making waves among locals.

A Taste of the Southwest

Barrio Tacos, a popular chain that originated in Cleveland, Ohio, has made its way to the heart of South Carolina. The restaurant specializes in southwestern and Mexican-inspired dishes, offering a variety of specialty tacos, build-your-own options, and appetizers that are sure to satisfy any craving.

Customers can indulge in unique taco creations like the "Fish Taco" with crispy beer-battered cod, jalapeño tartar sauce, and cabbage slaw or the "Duck Confit" with goat cheese, cherry gastrique, and arugula. Those who prefer a more hands-on approach can build their own tacos, choosing from an extensive selection of proteins, toppings, and house-made salsas.

Margaritas and More

Of course, no taco feast would be complete without the perfect drink to complement it. Barrio's drink menu features an impressive array of margaritas, tequilas, whiskeys, and other libations that are sure to quench your thirst.

"Our margaritas are made with fresh-squeezed lime juice and agave nectar, so they're not too sweet," says general manager, Sarah Thompson. "We also have a great selection of tequilas and whiskeys for those who want to try something different."

A Unique Atmosphere

One of the things that sets Barrio Tacos apart is its commitment to creating a high-energy, inclusive atmosphere for its customers. The restaurant's unique decor, music, and staff all contribute to this goal.

"We want our customers to feel like they're part of the Barrio family," says Thompson. "Whether they're coming in for a quick lunch or a night out with friends, we want them to have a great time."

The new location on Devine St. features an open floor plan, colorful murals, and a lively bar area. The staff is friendly and knowledgeable, always ready to recommend a favorite dish or drink.

Barrio Tacos + Tequila + Whiskey is now open on Devine St. in Columbia, and the first 100 customers on opening day had the chance to win free queso for a year. With its delicious food, extensive drink menu, and welcoming atmosphere, it's no wonder that this popular chain is quickly becoming a Midlands favorite.

So if you're looking for a new spot to try in Columbia, be sure to check out Barrio Tacos + Tequila + Whiskey. Your taste buds (and your Instagram feed) will thank you.

Note: The opening day promotion mentioned in the article has already taken place.