Barrio Tacos + Tequila + Whiskey: A Vibrant New Addition to Columbia's Culinary Scene

Barrio Tacos + Tequila + Whiskey: A New Fiesta Hub in Columbia

The Midlands' culinary scene just got a notch livelier with the grand opening of Barrio Tacos' second location in Columbia, South Carolina. Nestled at 4420 Devine St., the southwestern and Mexican-inspired restaurant has rolled out its high-energy and inclusive vibe to the city's food enthusiasts.

A Melting Pot of Flavors and Spirits

Barrio Tacos + Tequila + Whiskey is no stranger to the craft of concocting mouthwatering dishes and cocktails. Since its inception in Cleveland, Ohio in 2012, the restaurant has garnered a loyal following with its unique offerings. The new location in Columbia continues this tradition, with a menu that will delight both the adventurous and the comfort-seeking foodies.

The food menu showcases an enticing array of specialty tacos, build-your-own options, appetizers, and bowls. From the savory delights of their carne asada and al pastor tacos to the wholesome goodness of their quinoa bowls, Barrio's kitchen promises a gastronomic journey that celebrates the vibrant flavors of the southwest and Mexico.

To complement the food menu, Barrio offers a drink selection that is nothing short of impressive. Their margaritas, made with freshly squeezed limes and agave nectar, are a testament to their commitment to quality. For those who prefer a stiffer drink, their extensive collection of bourbon and whiskey will not disappoint.

An Invitation to Fiesta

The atmosphere at Barrio Tacos + Tequila + Whiskey is as lively as the flavors they serve. The high-energy ambiance, characterized by vibrant colors and lively music, is designed to make every customer feel welcome and part of the Barrio family.

This sense of inclusivity was evident on opening day, where the first 100 customers were given a chance to win free queso for a year. This gesture, while generous, is indicative of Barrio's dedication to fostering a community that celebrates good food, good drinks, and good company.

A Toast to the Future

As Barrio Tacos + Tequila + Whiskey settles into its new home in Columbia, it brings with it a promise of culinary adventures and memorable experiences. With its diverse menu, extensive drink selection, and inviting atmosphere, Barrio is poised to become a favorite among locals and visitors alike.

In a city that thrives on its culinary diversity, Barrio Tacos + Tequila + Whiskey is a welcome addition. Its opening on February 13, 2024, marks not just the launch of a new restaurant, but the beginning of a new chapter in Columbia's vibrant food scene.