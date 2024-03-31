Barrigada's Annual Egg Hunt Draws Hundreds to Tiyan Fields for Family Fun

Hundreds of kids and their parents packed the diamonds for Barrigada's Annual Egg Hunt held Saturday at the Tiyan Baseball and Softball fields. The sports venues transformed into a vibrant hub of activity, marking a memorable day for families from across the island. Mayor June Blas and Vice Mayor Jessie Bautista, alongside a team of dedicated staff and volunteers, ensured the event was a success, aiming to bring joy to children and their families.

Community Engagement and Preparation

From the early hours, families gathered under the large canopy, seeking shade and eagerly anticipating the start of the egg hunt. Mayor June Blas emphasized the event's focus on the children's happiness, celebrating the unity and joy it brings to families from Barrigada and beyond. With over 6,000 plastic eggs scattered across two fields, the event promised a thrilling hunt for participants divided into age groups, ensuring a fair and enjoyable experience for all.

A Day of Fun and Discovery

The egg hunt itself was a spectacle of excitement, with children swiftly canvassing the fields, their baskets filling up with colorful eggs in less than 15 minutes. Monique Pajero shared her children's delight in the day's activities, highlighting the inclusive nature of the event that catered to various ages. The addition of a petting zoo, featuring goats, turtles, a multicolored chicken, and bunny rabbits, added another layer of enjoyment, drawing eager crowds even before its official opening.

Community Impact and Reflections

Volunteers like Jackie San Miguel noted the immense joy visible on the children's faces, a testament to the event's success in fostering community spirit and creating lasting memories. The Barrigada Annual Egg Hunt stands as a vibrant example of community engagement, bringing together families for a day of joy, laughter, and shared experiences. It underscores the importance of community events in strengthening bonds and providing a space for families to celebrate together.