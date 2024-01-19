Barclay Travel Home Named 'Best In Show' at RV Event with High-End Features

The Barclay Travel Home, a luxurious 35-foot recreational vehicle (RV), has been crowned 'Best In Show' at a recent RV event, despite initial setbacks with the event's organizers. After an initial delay due to administrative issues, the RV was finally showcased on Friday, impressing the audience with its blend of comfort, sophistication, and innovation.

High-End Features and Finishes

The Barclay Travel Home stands out on multiple fronts. It is equipped with advanced plumbing, heating, and power systems that demonstrate an ingenious blend of technology and convenience. The RV's deluxe appliances, including a custom kitchen refrigerator and cleaning appliances like a dishwasher, washer, and dryer, further add to its allure.

Luxury Meets Practicality

On stepping inside, one is greeted by an interior that exudes luxury. Shiplap walls and floating shelves add a touch of elegance, while essential amenities like a loft bedroom, rooftop sun deck, and panoramic deck made out of composite decking ensure that the RV is not just about looks but also about practicality. The vehicle's four-season compatibility ensures that it is a home for all seasons and all terrains.

Power Systems for Off-Grid Living

Powering the Barclay Travel Home is a massive 1,800-watt array of solar panels and 21.5 KW of lithium batteries, allowing for off-grid living. This feature underscores the vehicle's commitment to sustainability and independence.

Innovation: The Robotic TV

Perhaps the most intriguing feature of the Barclay Travel Home is the innovative articulating 'robotic TV' that is capable of moving up and down as well as rotating. This unique feature not only adds to the RV's appeal but also signals a move towards integrating more advanced technology into the world of RVs.

As the Barclay Travel Home begins to take orders for custom-built travel homes starting at about $350,000, the win at the RV event seems to be just the beginning for this unique and luxurious recreational vehicle.