Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Tour Makes Stops at Carlsbad Mall and Otay Ranch Town Center

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:04 pm EST
The nostalgia of childhood meets contemporary fashion trends in the Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Tour, a mobile retail extravaganza that is making its way across the United States. The latest stops on the tour are The Shoppes at Carlsbad Mall and the Otay Ranch Town Center in Chula Vista, promising fans a chance to explore a plethora of exclusive Barbie-themed merchandise.

A Day of Barbie-themed Shopping

On Saturday, from 10 am to 7 pm, visitors at The Shoppes at Carlsbad Mall can immerse themselves in the vibrant world of Barbie. The hot pink truck, parked near the Regal Cinemas and Luna Grill, will be hard to miss. Fans can browse through an array of merchandising including pastel pink and purple Barbie hoodies and burlap totes. The same items are also available for purchase on their website for those who prefer to shop from the comfort of their homes.

Photo Opportunities and Exclusive Collectibles

Aside from shopping, the visit to the Barbie Truck Dreamhouse offers several other enticing experiences. Photo opportunities with the Barbie truck will be aplenty, allowing fans to capture and share their memorable visit. To sweeten the deal, any purchase over $40 will come with a free gift.

Next Stop: Otay Ranch Town Center

For those who miss the Barbie Truck at The Shoppes at Carlsbad Mall, or those who simply want to relive the experience, the tour will be making another stop at the Otay Ranch Town Center in Chula Vista. On February 10th, from 10 am to 7 pm, the truck will be stationed at the covered food court entrance, ready to welcome another wave of Barbie enthusiasts.

With the Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Tour successfully blending beloved childhood nostalgia with modern retail trends, fans across the country can look forward to a unique shopping experience that celebrates the enduring appeal of one of the world’s most iconic dolls.

Fashion
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

