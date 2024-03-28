Barbara Corcoran Credits 'Separate Bedrooms' for 35 Years of Marriage Bliss and 'Sexiness'

Barbara Corcoran, the renowned businesswoman and star of Shark Tank, and her husband, Bill Higgins, have discovered the unconventional secret to maintaining the spark in their 35-year-long marriage: sleeping in separate bedrooms. This revelation has intrigued many, shedding light on an atypical approach to sustaining a romantic relationship over decades. Corcoran's candid disclosure about their bedroom arrangement offers a fresh perspective on marital success, emphasizing personal space and individual habits as key components.

Unconventional Yet Effective

In a world where sharing a bed with one's spouse is often seen as a barometer of intimacy, Barbara Corcoran and Bill Higgins challenge this norm. Corcoran openly admits that their decision to maintain separate bedrooms for the past 40 years has been instrumental in keeping their relationship both fun and sexy. This arrangement allows them to respect each other's living habits while avoiding petty arguments that might arise from sharing the same space nightly. Despite this unusual setup, Corcoran and Higgins enjoy a close and loving relationship, frequently engaging in playful activities, including dressing up in costumes, which adds an element of spontaneity and excitement to their marriage.

Rooted in Practicality and Respect

The genesis of sleeping in separate bedrooms was not solely based on a whim but stemmed from practical concerns and mutual respect for personal space. Corcoran's use of a CPAP machine to manage her snoring and breathing difficulties at night is one such pragmatic consideration that influenced their sleeping arrangements. This decision underscores the importance of health and comfort, illustrating how addressing individual needs can paradoxically bring couples closer. Furthermore, Corcoran's unconventional move to propose to Higgins before their marriage in 1988 highlights their non-traditional approach to their relationship, which has been characterized by mutual respect, understanding, and a willingness to defy societal norms for the sake of their happiness.

A Testament to Love and Individuality

Barbara Corcoran and Bill Higgins' marriage stands as a testament to the idea that successful relationships are not bound by rigid norms but are instead shaped by the unique dynamics between partners. Their ability to maintain individuality while nurturing a deep and loving connection offers a refreshing narrative in a society where conformity is often expected. By prioritizing communication, respect for personal space, and a shared sense of humor, they have crafted a marriage that is not only enduring but also vibrant and full of life. Their story encourages couples to find what works best for them, even if it means breaking away from conventional expectations.

The revelation from Barbara Corcoran about the role of separate bedrooms in her marriage's longevity and vitality invites reflection on the diverse ways couples can sustain their relationships over time. It serves as a reminder that at the heart of any successful marriage is not the adherence to societal norms but the continuous effort to understand and accommodate each other's needs and preferences. As Corcoran and Higgins continue to enjoy their life together, their unconventional approach to marriage remains a compelling example of how embracing individuality can, paradoxically, bring two people closer together.