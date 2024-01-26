Bananarama's Keren Woodward and Sara Dallin Recount Topless Sunbathing Incident on American Beach

Keren Woodward and Sara Dallin, notable members of the renowned British pop group Bananarama, recently recounted an incident from their past which landed them on the wrong side of the law. The duo was reprimanded for sunbathing topless on an American beach, an activity considered illegal at their chosen location.

Details of the Incident

During an engaging conversation on Alan Carr's 'Life's A Beach' podcast, Keren narrated the incident. They were approached by the police following a complaint lodged by an older woman who was concerned that her husband might be stealing glances at the topless sunbathers. The law enforcement officers, respecting the legal boundaries, requested the singers to cover up but refrained from taking them into custody. They were permitted to continue their beach day once they complied with the officers' request.

Topless Sunbathing Laws in the US

The recounting of this anecdote sheds light on the varying laws concerning topless sunbathing across the United States. Several states, including Utah, Indiana, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida, Texas, Nevada, and New Jersey, enforce restrictions against such activities. The incident serves as a reminder that cultural norms and legal regulations can vary significantly across different regions, and it's crucial to be aware of any local laws or restrictions when travelling.

Bananarama's Brush with the Law

Despite finding themselves in a precarious situation, the Bananarama stars handled it with grace and understanding. The officers involved also exhibited professionalism, issuing a warning instead of resorting to harsher measures. This incident, while minor, is a testament to the singers' willingness to comply with local norms and the police's commitment to enforcing the law while also showing discretion and understanding.