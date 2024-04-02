Balmoral Castle Opens Doors to Public: Historic Tours of Royal Scottish Residence

For the first time in its storied history, Balmoral Castle, a cherished royal residence nestled in the heart of Aberdeenshire, Scotland, is set to welcome the public inside its walls. This summer, small group tours will offer an unprecedented glimpse into the private lives of the monarchy, showcasing rooms traditionally reserved for King Charles and the Queen. A royal insider revealed that this initiative aligns with the King's vision of making royal estates more accessible, marking a significant shift in the tradition of royal privacy.

Advertisment

A Royal Invitation

Announced by the Balmoral estate, the month-long trial period in July and August allows visitors to embark on a private tour led by seasoned guides. Participants will explore the castle's rich history, from its acquisition by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert to its current role as the Highland home of the Royal Family. The estate has prepared for this momentous occasion by limiting tours to 40 tickets daily, with an option to include afternoon tea, reflecting the exclusivity and prestige of the experience.

Behind Closed Doors

Advertisment

The tours promise a journey through time, featuring rooms used for state functions and personal retreats by the monarchy. While specific rooms on the tour have not been disclosed, anticipation builds around the possibility of visiting spaces where historic decisions were made and personal moments of the Royal Family occurred. The castle, known as Queen Elizabeth II's "happy place," holds a special place in the hearts of the monarchy and the public, especially following the Queen's passing there in September 2022.

Expanding Public Access

This move to open Balmoral's doors is part of a broader effort by King Charles to invite the public into royal residences, a commitment he made clear upon assuming the monarchy. Following successful trials at St James's Palace and an expanded programme of tours at Buckingham Palace, Balmoral's trial period signifies a pivotal moment in royal-public relations. With the inclusion of King Charles's watercolours and royal outfits in the tour, alongside new estate developments like a thistle-themed maze, visitors are offered a unique insight into both the personal and public facets of royal life.