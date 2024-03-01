Ballymaloe Grainstore's Second Annual Dogs' Day Out: Fun for Families and Furry Friends

Ballymaloe Grainstore is once again opening its doors to a unique event that promises a day of fun, learning, and relaxation for both families and their four-legged members. Scheduled for Sunday, April 7, the second annual Dogs' Day Out is an event that pet lovers wouldn't want to miss, featuring a wide range of activities tailored for dogs and their human companions. From puppy play date areas to agility games, talks, dog specialists, and local food stalls, the event is a celebration of the joy pets bring into our lives.

A Day Packed with Activities

The event's rich program includes hands-on workshops by Alex Wilson from Xtra Dog Training, focusing on the T-touch approach to dog training, dog-friendly yoga sessions led by Mary Kelly, and a highly anticipated Dogs Got Talent show. With the grounds of Ballymaloe Farm serving as the backdrop, attendees can enjoy a leisurely day surrounded by the scenic beauty of East Cork, exploring stalls by local food and drinks producers, or participating in the various competitions and events planned for the day. Bree Allen, Operations Manager of Ballymaloe Grainstore, emphasizes the event's family-friendly nature, highlighting the variety of activities that cater to all interests.

Collaboration for Canine Welfare

The Dogs' Day Out is organized in association with Top Barkz Canine School in Cork, showcasing a shared commitment to promoting canine welfare and education. The collaboration brings together experts in dog training and care, offering a platform for pet owners to learn more about responsible pet ownership and the latest in canine training techniques. Esther Ring, founder of Top Barkz Cork, expresses excitement for the event's return, anticipating another successful year of celebrating dogs of all shapes and sizes.

Accessibility for All

In keeping with the inclusive spirit of the event, admission is free for dogs and children under 12, with a ticket price of €15 for adults. This fee includes access to all talks, competitions, and events, ensuring a full day of entertainment and learning. Additionally, parking on site is complimentary, removing any barriers for families wishing to attend. The event not only offers a day of enjoyment but also serves as a reminder of the special bond between humans and their canine companions, reinforcing the importance of pet-friendly spaces in our communities.

As the second annual Dogs' Day Out at Ballymaloe Grainstore approaches, anticipation is building among pet owners and animal enthusiasts alike. The event promises to be a memorable day, filled with laughter, learning, and, most importantly, love for our furry friends. It stands as a testament to the joy and companionship dogs bring to our lives, encouraging a deeper appreciation for these loyal members of our families. With its blend of entertainment, education, and community spirit, the Dogs' Day Out is poised to be a highlight of the year for pet owners and their beloved companions.