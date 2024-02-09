Baking Soda: A Versatile Cleaner With Hidden Limitations

In an unexpected twist for her legion of followers, popular TikTok cleaning guru, Caroline, better known as neat.caroline, has issued a warning about the versatile cleaning agent, baking soda. While she continues to laud its myriad uses such as deodorizing fridges and scrubbing away pesticides, she cautions against its indiscriminate application on certain surfaces.

Abrasive Abundance: The Unseen Hazards

Caroline's recent video, which has already amassed over 2 million views, delves into the potential harm baking soda's abrasive nature can cause to delicate surfaces. Her primary concern revolves around glass surfaces, including mirrors and windows, which she warns could be scratched or damaged by the granular substance.

In her signature straightforward style, Caroline demonstrates the potential damage using a microscopic lens, revealing the jagged edges of baking soda crystals. She then proceeds to show the stark contrast when using a glass cleaner or a simple mixture of vinegar and water, both leaving the glass surface unscathed.

Hardwood, Marble, and Ceramic: Treading Softly

The cleaning expert doesn't stop at glass surfaces. She extends her warning to hardwood floors, which she explains are sealed to protect them from wear and tear. Baking soda, with its coarse texture, can gradually erode this protective layer, leading to premature aging of the flooring.

For those with marble, quartz, or granite countertops, she advises against using baking soda due to the risk of scratching these softer stones over time. Instead, she recommends using granite spray or a solution of rubbing alcohol and water, applied gently with a microfiber cleaning cloth.

Ceramic glass stovetops are another surface that Caroline advises against cleaning with baking soda. The reason? A filmy residue that it leaves behind, making the stovetop appear dull and unclean. Her suggested alternative is a combination of dish soap, a damp rag, and a trusty microfiber cloth.

Baking Soda: A Cleaning Ally, Not a Panacea

Despite these caveats, Caroline reiterates her admiration for baking soda as a cost-effective and environmentally friendly cleaning solution. She emphasizes that understanding its limitations is crucial to harnessing its full potential while preserving the integrity of household surfaces.

In conclusion, Caroline's latest advisory serves as a gentle reminder that even the most versatile tools have their boundaries. It underscores the importance of informed decision-making when it comes to cleaning and maintaining our homes, ensuring they remain safe, healthy, and vibrant spaces for us to inhabit.