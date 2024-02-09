Badger Film Group: A Student-Led Creative Revolution at University of Wisconsin

In the heart of Wisconsin's vibrant university scene, a creative revolution is taking place. Jared Rosenthal, a dedicated Communication Arts student, has transformed the cinematic landscape at the University of Wisconsin with the birth of the Badger Film Group (BFG) two years ago.

Advertisment

A Creative Haven Amidst Academia

BFG is not just an organization; it's a sanctuary where students' imaginative spirits can soar freely. It provides a platform for burgeoning filmmakers to express themselves through various forms of videography - from movies and skits to short films and documentaries.

Rosenthal, the founder and president, often assumes directing or producing roles within the group. Under his leadership, BFG has produced an impressive three to four films each semester, showcasing them in diverse locations that resonate with their unique content.

Advertisment

Passion Over Funding

Despite the lack of university support or funding, BFG thrives on the sheer passion of its members. This student-driven initiative stands as a testament to what can be achieved when creativity meets determination.

The group operates independently, relying solely on the dedication of its participants who are driven by the desire to tell stories and create independently.

Advertisment

A Beacon of Hope for Future Filmmakers

BFG is more than a film group; it's a beacon of hope for aspiring filmmakers within the university. With every film produced, they inch closer to their dream of establishing a real film school at UW.

Rosenthal, who plans to move to Los Angeles after graduation to pursue a career in filmmaking, envisions BFG becoming a stepping stone for students seeking to break into the competitive world of cinema.

Advertisment

As the final credits roll on another BFG production, one cannot help but feel a sense of awe at the power of student-led initiatives. Amidst the hustle and bustle of academia, the Badger Film Group stands tall as a symbol of creativity, collaboration, and the relentless pursuit of dreams.

Founded by Jared Rosenthal two years ago, this student film group has carved out a niche for itself within the University of Wisconsin. Producing a diverse range of videography, from movies and skits to short films and documentaries, BFG provides a space for students to express their creativity and collaborate.

Despite operating without university funding or assistance, the group continues to thrive, driven by the sheer passion of its members. With Rosenthal at the helm, serving as founder and president, BFG produces three to four films each semester, showcasing them in various locations based on the content.

As Rosenthal prepares to embark on his own filmmaking journey in Los Angeles post-graduation, he leaves behind a legacy of hope and inspiration for future generations of Badger filmmakers.