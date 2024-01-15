Bachelor Nation's Romeo Alexander Engaged to Caroline Sullivan: A Surprise Proposal and a Parisian Wedding Ahead

Love bloomed in the heart of New York City as Bachelor Nation's Romeo Alexander got down on one knee proposing to Caroline Sullivan near Central Park. The surprise proposal, an intricately planned ruse, took place on December 27, 2023, and was confirmed by the couple shortly after. The pair, who first crossed paths in February 2022, are now envisioning a grand Parisian wedding, a nod to Romeo's French lineage and their shared memories in the City of Lights.

Advertisment

A Deceptive Dinner and a Staged Encounter

Romeo masterminded a clever ploy suggesting a posh dinner at a swanky restaurant. The pre-dinner plan involved showing Caroline's visiting sister around the park, a casual prelude to the life-altering moment. A staged interaction with a photographer provided an ideal setup for Romeo to pop the question, amidst the picturesque backdrop of Central Park.

Subtle Hints and a Sparkling Ring

Advertisment

Despite his meticulous efforts to maintain the element of surprise, Romeo suspected that Caroline might have had an inkling of his intentions. Prior to the proposal, he took her to 5th Avenue under the pretext of casual browsing but subtly determined her ring size and style preferences. The emerald cut engagement ring, a symbol of their commitment, was procured from a friend in the diamond district.

From Chance Meeting to Parisian Vows

The love story of Romeo and Caroline began in February 2022, blossoming over nearly two years. The duo is now looking forward to a grand wedding in Paris in early 2025. Paris holds a special place in their hearts, owing not only to Romeo's French heritage but also their cherished memories made in France. Their engagement punctuates Romeo's journey from being a part of a love triangle in Bachelor in Paradise and his stint with Michelle Young on The Bachelorette to finding his soulmate in Caroline.