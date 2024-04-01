Bachchan Women Unite: Navya's Vodcast May Welcome Aishwarya Rai, Explores Diverse Guest List

Navya Naveli Nanda's vodcast, 'What The Hell Navya', featuring conversations with her grandmother Jaya Bachchan and mother Shweta Bachchan, is considering an exciting expansion of its guest lineup for upcoming seasons. Navya has hinted at the possibility of including more family members such as Aishwarya Rai, alongside guests from various professional backgrounds, to enrich the show's discourse on women, society, and more. This initiative is part of Navya's broader commitment to gender equality in India, through her non-profit, Project Naveli.

Advertisment

Expanding Horizons: Beyond the Family Circle

During a recent interview, Navya shared her aspirations for the vodcast's future. She expressed a desire to invite not just family members like her uncle Abhishek Bachchan, aunt Aishwarya Rai, and grandfather Amitabh Bachchan, but also personalities from different fields. Navya mentioned her admiration for Deepti Sharma, a standout player in the women's IPL, highlighting her interest in bringing diverse perspectives to the show. This approach aims to foster a learning environment for both the hosts and their audience by engaging with guests from outside the entertainment industry.

Empowering Voices: Navya's Commitment to Gender Equality

Navya Naveli Nanda is not just a media personality but also an entrepreneur deeply invested in advocating for gender equality. Through her initiative, Project Naveli, she focuses on providing women with education, healthcare, and financial independence. The vodcast serves as an extension of her advocacy, offering a platform to discuss and highlight issues pertinent to women's empowerment and societal change. Navya's vision for the show and her philanthropic efforts underscore her commitment to making a difference in the lives of women across India.