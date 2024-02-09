Babershop Deluxe: A Queer-Friendly Barbershop Transforming Lives in Boston's South End

In the heart of Boston's South End, Babershop Deluxe has become a beacon for the queer community. M Arida, a nonbinary barber, has transformed the traditional barbershop into a sanctuary where all can feel safe and embraced. Aaron Chiou, a 31-year-old trans man, found solace in Arida's skilled hands after moving to Boston, seeking a queer-friendly barber who truly understood his needs.

A Vision Born Out of Necessity

Arida's journey began in 2017 when they enrolled in a hair academy, driven by a dream to open a space specifically for queer individuals. As a queer and nonbinary person, Arida recognized the importance of representation and a safe haven in an industry that often falls short in catering to diverse communities.

Their social media presence has skyrocketed, with thousands of followers on Instagram and TikTok, as they share their mission and the impact of their gender-affirming haircut services. Arida's approach is simple yet revolutionary: they ask clients about their pronouns and inquire about their relationship with their hair.

Through active listening and open dialogue, Arida creates an environment where clients feel supported and empowered, especially those exploring their gender identities. "I never would have dreamed of having such an intimate and affirming experience," says Chiou, reflecting on his first haircut with Arida.

Navigating Challenges and Finding Strength

Despite the warm embrace from the queer community, Arida hasn't been immune to negativity and hate messages. Yet, they remain steadfast in their mission, choosing instead to focus on the countless lives they've touched and the safe space they've created.

"The hate is just noise," Arida says. "What matters most is the support we provide to our clients and the impact we have on their lives."

Demand for Arida's services has surged, leading to a lengthy waiting list and the decision to raise prices and limit working hours. This adjustment ensures the sustainability of their business, allowing them to maintain the quality of service and support they provide.

Healing Through Hair and Community

For Chiou, the experience with Arida has been transformative. "I finally feel like my outward appearance matches who I am inside," he shares. "The haircuts are more than just a physical change; they help affirm my gender identity and give me the confidence I need."

Chiou's transition journey began in high school, and finding a barber who understands his unique needs has been a crucial part of his self-discovery and acceptance. Arida's Babershop Deluxe has become an essential piece of that puzzle, providing a space where healing and community intertwine.

As Arida's influence and clientele continue to grow, they remain dedicated to their mission of creating a safe and inclusive space for the queer community. Through their work, Arida not only provides exceptional haircuts but also fosters a sense of belonging and empowerment, helping clients navigate their own gender identities and embrace their true selves.