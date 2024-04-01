Ayushmann Khurrana Launches 'Sweekar' Food Truck, Empowering Chandigarh's Trans Community

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has etched a mark in the film industry with his out-of-the-box film choices. Now, he is again making the headlines with a heartwarming investment in his hometown Chandigarh. The actor recently inaugurated a food truck he invested in, dedicated to the transgender community, in Chandigarh's Zirakpur. Named 'Sweekar', the food truck highlights the importance of empowerment and societal acceptance of the community, reports ANI.

Empowering Through Entrepreneurship

On Thursday, while handing over the keys of the food truck to the LGBTQIA+ community in Zirakpur, the 'Dream Girl' actor told ANI, "This Food Truck has been inaugurated for a very special reason to encourage and include the trans community in society." He further mentioned that the step comes as a push to make them self-reliant and financially independent, which will further help them make a place in society. "It's a small step...more people who think about society and are sensitive towards it should come forward and help them," Ayushmann Khurrana added.

The Andhadhun actor has previously contributed to society in a constructive manner.

The actor reportedly teamed up with UNICEF and the Ministry of Women and Child Development to spread awareness about child sexual abuse.

Khurrana and his spouse Tahira Kashyap came out in favor of Delhi's female ragpickers during the COVID-19 pandemic, assisting them in taking care of their families and themselves.

Ayushhman joined the Wings for LifeWorld Run charity in 2015, which supports individuals with spinal cord injuries, as an ambassador.

