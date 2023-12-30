Ayodhya Undergoes Major Redevelopment: PM Modi Inaugurates Key Projects

In a historical move, Ayodhya, the city of Lord Shri Ram, is experiencing an unprecedented redevelopment, a project spanning over a decade involving an investment of more than Rs 85,000 crore. The plan includes the construction of modern, world-class infrastructure designed to improve connectivity and preserve the city’s rich heritage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated various projects, including the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station and the newly constructed Ayodhya airport, collectively worth over Rs 15,000 crore.

Revamping Ayodhya’s Infrastructure

Projects worth Rs 15,700 crore are in the pipeline for Uttar Pradesh, with Rs 11,100 crore earmarked for Ayodhya alone. These projects encompass an international airport, a greenfield township, a railway station, and four pathways. The first phase of the new airport, developed at an investment of ₹1,450 crore, includes a passenger terminal building spread over 6,500 sq.m., with the capacity to handle 10 lakh passengers annually. The terminal building’s facade mirrors the architecture of the upcoming Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, while its interiors are adorned with local art, paintings, and murals depicting the life of Ram.

Transformed Railway Station and Inauguration of New Trains

The redevelopment of the Ayodhya railway station, costing ₹240 crore, has resulted in a three-story modern station equipped with facilities such as lifts, escalators, food plazas, shops, cloak rooms, child care rooms, and waiting halls. In addition to these developments, PM Modi flagged off a new type of superfast passenger trains, the Amrit Bharat Express. The inauguration of these projects sets the stage for the consecration ceremony of the temple idol on January 22, marking the culmination of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

Political Implications and the Road Ahead

These advancements have put the Opposition in a quandary regarding their attendance at the temple inauguration. While the Congress is yet undecided, the CPI(M) has excused itself from the event. Meanwhile, the Congress’s National Alliance Committee is convening to discuss seat-sharing with allies for the upcoming general election. On the other side, the BJP government in Rajasthan is considering inducting new ministers on Saturday. About 1.5 lakh people are expected to gather for the ‘jan sabha’ to be addressed by PM Modi following the inauguration of the newly-built airport. The journey of Ayodhya’s redevelopment has only just begun, with future plans promising a city reborn as a modern, connected, and heritage-rich destination.