Ayodhya Prepares for Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony; Spotlight on Ram Lalla's Legal Representatives

As Ayodhya, the historic city, readies itself for the consecration of the Ram Mandir, a spotlight is turned on the 'next friends' of Ram Lalla. These individuals have acted as legal representatives of the infant form of Lord Ram in various court cases since 1989, playing a significant role in the legal proceedings that led to the Supreme Court's groundbreaking decision in 2019. This decision paved the way for the temple's construction at the disputed site.

Unveiling of Ram Lalla's Idol

In the lead-up to the consecration ceremony, the smiling face of the Ram Lalla idol has been unveiled, creating a wave of excitement among devotees. Additionally, the idol has been brought to the inner sanctum of the temple, with installation expected to occur promptly.

Ayodhya's Grand Preparation

The preparation for the ceremony is in full swing. More than 7,000 people, including seers, are expected to attend the ceremony, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The ceremony will also witness the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Lalla idol, which will be a significant event.

Role of 'Yajmans'

A total of 15 couples from diverse castes and sections across India will perform the duty of 'yajmans' during the 'pran pratishtha' of Ram Lalla. These couples include representatives from tribal communities, Dalits, OBCs, and other castes. The list of 'yajmans' is a testament to the inclusive spirit of the ceremony, with individuals hailing from various regions such as Varanasi, Assam, Jaipur, Tamil Nadu, and Mumbai.