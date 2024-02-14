Award-Winning Volunteer: Linda Lamberson's 15-Year Journey with CATS Bridge to Rescue

Meet Linda Lamberson, a Senior Business Analyst at Delmarva Power, who's making waves beyond her corporate role. Recognized with the prestigious Powering Communities Employee Volunteer Award, Exelon's highest volunteerism recognition, Lamberson's dedication to community service and animal welfare is nothing short of inspiring.

A Passion for Paws: Linda's 15-Year Journey

Lamberson's commitment to CATS Bridge to Rescue, a non-profit organization, spans an impressive 15 years. Her involvement transcends simple volunteering; she's trained new volunteers, handled administrative tasks, captured heartwarming moments through photography, and even initiated a unique music project.

The Power of Giving Back: Delmarva's Support

Delmarva Power's ethos of volunteering and flexibility has empowered Lamberson to devote significant time to her passion. The company's donor match program further amplifies the impact of its employees' philanthropic efforts. In 2023 alone, Delmarva Power employees volunteered over 17,200 hours, supporting 220 events in Delaware and Maryland.

From Recognition to Action: The $5,000 Grant

Alongside the volunteer award, CATS Bridge to Rescue received a $5,000 grant, a tangible testament to Lamberson's dedication. This grant will fuel the organization's rescue missions, making a real difference in the lives of countless animals.

As we celebrate this heartwarming story on Valentine's Day, 2024, let's take a moment to appreciate the power of community service and the profound impact of individual actions. Linda Lamberson's journey is not just about rescuing animals; it's about bridging the gap between corporate responsibility and community welfare, demonstrating the potential for each one of us to make a difference.

Key Takeaways: