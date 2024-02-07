Austin Chefs to Spice Up 'Top Chef' Season 21; Kristen Kish to Host

The upcoming 21st season of Bravo's 'Top Chef' is poised to serve a flavorful feast of talent, with a notable infusion of Austin's culinary prowess. The show, set to premiere on March 20, will feature two celebrated chefs from Austin — Amanda Turner and Kevin D'Andrea — among its contestants, vying for the coveted title.

Advertisment

Austin Chefs in the Spotlight

Amanda Turner, armed with a 15-year culinary journey in Austin, currently helms the kitchen as chef de cuisine at Olamaie. Since taking up the mantle in 2021, Turner's gastronomic influence has resonated within Austin's food scene, making her presence in 'Top Chef' a matter of significant local pride.

Joining Turner in the culinary battlefield is Kevin D'Andrea, the French chef known for his delectable pastries that grace various hotel menus across Austin, including Hotel Van Zandt. The chef, who was a runner-up on Top Chef: France in 2015, also operates a brick-and-mortar shop, Foliepop's, at the Hill Country Galleria. D'Andrea's rich culinary background, steeped in the experience of working under renowned French chefs Alain Llorca and Alain Ducasse, brings an exciting European flair to the competition.

Advertisment

Kristen Kish Takes the Lead

Kristen Kish, chef at Arlo Grey, will host 'Top Chef' for the first time in its 21st season. Accompanying her will be veteran judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons. The new season, filmed in Milwaukee and Madison, Wisconsin, will see 15 talented rising star chefs and James Beard nominees from across the country participating in Quickfire Challenges and Elimination Challenges.

Setting the Stage for Season 21

The upcoming season promises new twists in the competition, including cash prizes and extended episode lengths. With a fresh host, a diverse lineup of contestants, and a Wisconsin-centric theme, the 21st season of 'Top Chef' is all set to tantalize viewers with a blend of culinary creativity and heated competition.