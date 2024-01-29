Little People Big World's Audrey and Jeremy Roloff Expecting Fourth Child: It's a Girl!

Reality TV personalities, Audrey and Jeremy Roloff, recognized from the hit show 'Little People Big World,' have announced they are expecting their fourth child, a baby girl. The couple, who revealed their pregnancy back in November 2023, recently shared the gender announcement in a spirited gathering, using a pink smoke cannon to mark the occasion.

Audrey Roloff's Pregnancy Updates

Audrey Roloff, known for her active lifestyle, has been consistently documenting her pregnancy journey on Instagram. In a recent post, she is seen at the gym wearing a skintight black jumpsuit, confidently flaunting her baby bump. The expectant mother, who has always been transparent about her birthing experiences, is actively preparing for the arrival of her new baby girl.

Roloffs' $2 Million Farm Renovation

Alongside their growing family, the Roloffs have also been busy renovating their $2 million farm in Oregon. The U.S. Sun recently released exclusive photos of the ongoing construction on their property. The images reveal a newly built chicken coop and a refurbished back porch, among other improvements.

Audrey and Jeremy have embarked on various projects, transforming their farm into a comfortable and efficient homestead. These developments and the family’s involvement in farm activities have been a topic of discussion in their new podcast, 'These Are the Days.'

'These Are the Days' Podcast

The podcast marks the couple’s return to the public eye after their departure from the TLC show. In 'These Are the Days,' Audrey and Jeremy candidly discuss the challenges of homesteading, their ongoing projects, and the joy of involving their family in farm activities. Their openness and honesty have resonated with listeners, creating a dedicated audience eager for the next episode and the next chapter in the Roloffs' lives.